First flood alert sounded at Bhadrachalam in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration at 4 pm on Tuesday sounded the first flood alert. The water level in the Godavari river has reached 43 feet and is expected to reach 55 feet (above the third warning level of 53 feet) by the night, said district Collector D Anudeep.

With the high intensity of rains, water from the Indravathi and Pranahita rivers is entering the Godavari basin, causing a rise in water level. There is a sense of panic around the temple town as residents gear up for floods for the second time this season.

Collector Anudeep held a review meeting with officials and asked them to be on high alert. He also directed them to take steps to shift the people living in low-lying areas to temporary shelters. The Collector also urged residents to not venture out and avoid taking their cattle out for grazing until the water levels recede.

ALSO READ | Bhadrachalam on brink of floods for 2nd time this year

He also warned fishermen against venturing out on the Godavari and also asked people living in the rural areas to not cross overflowing streams.

KHAMMAM: The Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration at 4 pm on Tuesday sounded the first flood alert. The water level in the Godavari river has reached 43 feet and is expected to reach 55 feet (above the third warning level of 53 feet) by the night, said district Collector D Anudeep. With the high intensity of rains, water from the Indravathi and Pranahita rivers is entering the Godavari basin, causing a rise in water level. There is a sense of panic around the temple town as residents gear up for floods for the second time this season. Collector Anudeep held a review meeting with officials and asked them to be on high alert. He also directed them to take steps to shift the people living in low-lying areas to temporary shelters. The Collector also urged residents to not venture out and avoid taking their cattle out for grazing until the water levels recede. ALSO READ | Bhadrachalam on brink of floods for 2nd time this year He also warned fishermen against venturing out on the Godavari and also asked people living in the rural areas to not cross overflowing streams.