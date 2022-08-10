Got proof against blood bank, says dad of thalassaemic kid

Priya Rathnam By

HYDERABAD: Parents of the 3-year-old thalassaemia patient who tested positive for HIV refuted the claim of the Red Cross Blood Bank, Adikmet, that the baby may have contracted the virus somewhere else by asserting that they have the records to prove that he was never taken to any other facility for blood transfusions. Sources said that the blood bank submitted a record of donors to the police and reportedly claimed that they do not have the records of the baby for a period of five months as he was not brought to the facility for transfusions.

Speaking to Express, the father of the baby said: “He is our only son. We were dealing with his being Thalassaemic and now this curse in the form of HIV has come into our life.”“My son has undergone blood transfusions in the Red Cross Blood Bank 55 or 56 times since October 2019, of which I have all the records. It is a three-hour process where he will be given 250 ml of blood,” the baby’s father said.

Claiming the blood bank was trying to pass the blame to others, he added: “The records submitted by the management are wrong. They claim that we did not come for blood transfusions for five months. I have the records that prove that we did get transfusions done at the blood bank.”Earlier, Nallakunta police had asked the blood bank to submit details of all the donors. Responding to this, the blood bank has given the names of only some of the donors and they are being tested, according to sources.

