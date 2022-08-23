BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet

By Agencies

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at Prophet Mohammad.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police earlier today.

A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

"Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

Hyderabad police on Friday had detained the BJP MLA who had threatened to burn down the venue of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show. Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest.

A video of the MLA, allegedly making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed had surfaced on social media last week. He alleged that Faruqui had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by making jokes about their gods.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload "part 2" of the clip after his release.

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh being taken away after he was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, in Hyderabad on August 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

"They removed my video from YouTube. I don't know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for dharma," he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations. "Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita," he said.

Faruqui, who had been arrested in Madhya Pradesh in 2021, on a complaint of insulting Hindu deities, held the show after the TRS government promised full support for him. On Thursday, his show in Bengaluru had been cancelled on anticipation of trouble.

Protestors demand action against Singh

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held over their sentiments being hurt and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones.

Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion.

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

Singh notorious for provocative, derogatory statements

Raja Singh is known for making provocative speeches and derogatory remarks against other religions.

In June, he was booked for making offensive remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against him.

The police booked the controversial MLA on a complaint by a local resident, who cited a video of the MLA on YouTube.

Raja Singh allegedly used derogatory words against the Sufi saint and his dargah at Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Earlier, in February he was booked for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters.

The Hyderabad Police had booked him on the direction of the Election Commission of India after he openly threatened Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

