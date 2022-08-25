Prophet remark controversy: Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was arrested Thursday by the Hyderabad police for reportedly targeting the minority community and passing derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.

Preceding his arrest, he was served 41 (a) CrPC notices pertaining to two cases in Mangalhat and Shaihinayathgunj police stations. He is also imposed with PD (Preventive Detention) Act and is moved to Cherlapally Jail.

Police on Thursday served the notices according to the legal terms under 41 A CrPC which mentions nine clauses. The said notices were served pertaining to two cases registered with Shahinayathgunj police in April and Mangalhat police in February of 2022 for passing derogatory comments against the minorities. Huge security forces were deployed in Mangalhat police station limits at his residence and he will be taken to Cherlapally Jail after a medical examination at Gandhi Hospital.

A 10-minute video of him targetting Prophet Mohammad, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui and his mother triggered a major uproar and several protesters took to the streets demanding his arrest.

Though, Shahinayathgunj police arrested him on Tuesday and produced him before the City Court for his remand it was rejected as Singh was not served with 41 CrPC which reads the reasonable grounds on the arrest. Arguing over the same, City Court passed remand rejection and the special legal forces formed by the city police on Thursday served notices to the MLA and arrested him.

Before the arrest, Raja Singh came out with a video explaining his reason for releasing the controversial video. Raja Singh claimed that he pleaded with KTR and DGP to deny standup comedian Munawar Faruqui entry to Hyderabad and bar him from performing in the city which did not happen. Instead, Faruqui was shielded by thousands of police personnel and hosted the event in the city, and said ‘every action has a reaction.’

Police stated that his records show that a total of 101 criminal cases were registered against the MLA since 2004 where 18 of the cases are communal offences across different police stations in Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Singh notorious for provocative, derogatory statements

Raja Singh is known for making provocative speeches and derogatory remarks against other religions.

In June, he was booked for making offensive remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against him.

The police booked the controversial MLA on a complaint by a local resident, who cited a video of the MLA on YouTube.

Raja Singh allegedly used derogatory words against the Sufi saint and his dargah at Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Earlier, in February he was booked for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters.

The Hyderabad Police had booked him on the direction of the Election Commission of India after he openly threatened Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the BJP.

