Funeral of RFCL worker who ended life after termination held amid police bandobast

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Police Commissionerate personnel arrested four persons for allegedly cheating Harish.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:35 AM

People attend the funeral of Munja Harish at Ambalapur village in Karimnagar district on Sunday. He recently died by suicide after being terminated by RFCL. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The funeral of Munja Harish, a contract RFCL employee who ended his life after he was allegedly terminated, was held peacefully, at Ambalapur of Shankarapatnam mandal on Sunday. 

To avoid any untoward incidents a heavy police force was deployed in the village until the funeral ceremony was completed. His friends and relatives attended the last rites in huge numbers.  

Harish had worked as a ‘hamali’ for four months after joining RFCL as the company terminated his services along with some more. His family members alleged that they had paid Rs 7.5 lakh to middlemen for the job.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Police Commissionerate personnel arrested four persons for allegedly cheating Harish. They arrested are: Chelkapalli Satish, Gundu Raju, Gopagani Mohan Goud and Bommagani Thriuptahi Goud from Godavarikhani, according to Peddapalli DCP Ch Rupesh.

