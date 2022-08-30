Home States Telangana

KCR to tour Bihar, will extend financial assistance to Galwan Valley Martyrs' families

Chief Minister Rao will distribute cheques of Rs 10 lakh to all of them along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Published: 30th August 2022 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of five Galwan Valley Martyrs in Patna on August 31. He will leave for Bihar on Wednesday.

The State government announced financial assistance to the Galwan martyrs in the past. Besides this, Rao will also extend financial assistance to the kin of 12 Bihar workers, who died in a fire accident at a timber depot on March 23, 2002, in Secunderabad.

Enthusiastic TRS workers greet Chief Minister
K Chandrasekhar Rao as he delivers a
speech during a public meeting in
Peddapalli on Monday

Rao will distribute cheques to all of them along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The family members of Galwan martyrs will get ` 10 lakh each, while the families of the Bihar workers, who died in the fire accident, will get Rs 5 lakh each.

Rao will have a luncheon meeting with Nitish Kumar on Wednesday and discuss national politics, according to an official release from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Rao’s tour assumed significance as he is trying to unite farmers against the Modi government. It may be mentioned here that Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) parted ways with BJP a few weeks ago. Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Against this backdrop, Chandrasekhar Rao may discuss uniting the anti-BJP parties in the country with Nitish Kumar. He is already in touch with leaders of various regional parties and CMs including MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao financial assistance Galwan Valley Martyrs Bihar Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp