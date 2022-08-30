KCR to tour Bihar, will extend financial assistance to Galwan Valley Martyrs' families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of five Galwan Valley Martyrs in Patna on August 31. He will leave for Bihar on Wednesday.

The State government announced financial assistance to the Galwan martyrs in the past. Besides this, Rao will also extend financial assistance to the kin of 12 Bihar workers, who died in a fire accident at a timber depot on March 23, 2002, in Secunderabad.

Enthusiastic TRS workers greet Chief Minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao as he delivers a

speech during a public meeting in

Peddapalli on Monday

Rao will distribute cheques to all of them along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The family members of Galwan martyrs will get ` 10 lakh each, while the families of the Bihar workers, who died in the fire accident, will get Rs 5 lakh each.

Rao will have a luncheon meeting with Nitish Kumar on Wednesday and discuss national politics, according to an official release from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Rao’s tour assumed significance as he is trying to unite farmers against the Modi government. It may be mentioned here that Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) parted ways with BJP a few weeks ago. Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Against this backdrop, Chandrasekhar Rao may discuss uniting the anti-BJP parties in the country with Nitish Kumar. He is already in touch with leaders of various regional parties and CMs including MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of five Galwan Valley Martyrs in Patna on August 31. He will leave for Bihar on Wednesday. The State government announced financial assistance to the Galwan martyrs in the past. Besides this, Rao will also extend financial assistance to the kin of 12 Bihar workers, who died in a fire accident at a timber depot on March 23, 2002, in Secunderabad. Enthusiastic TRS workers greet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he delivers a speech during a public meeting in Peddapalli on MondayRao will distribute cheques to all of them along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The family members of Galwan martyrs will get ` 10 lakh each, while the families of the Bihar workers, who died in the fire accident, will get Rs 5 lakh each. Rao will have a luncheon meeting with Nitish Kumar on Wednesday and discuss national politics, according to an official release from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Rao’s tour assumed significance as he is trying to unite farmers against the Modi government. It may be mentioned here that Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) parted ways with BJP a few weeks ago. Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Against this backdrop, Chandrasekhar Rao may discuss uniting the anti-BJP parties in the country with Nitish Kumar. He is already in touch with leaders of various regional parties and CMs including MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee.