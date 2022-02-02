Angry KCR says time’s up for BJP

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Upset over the lack of foresight on the Centre’s behalf in the Union Budget 2022-23, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that he would intensify his efforts for ushering in “revolutionary changes” required for the all-round development of the country and welfare of people.

He said that he would meet Uddhav Thackeray soon and also convene a meeting of retired All India Service (AIS) officers in Hyderabad to discuss the contours of the policy that is needed for the country. Alleging that the BJP government, like the previous Congress regimes, was usurping the rights of the States, the CM mooted a new Constitution, a new political force and a new governance for the country.

“We have to uproot the BJP completely, which is a disgrace (desaniki pattina daridram) to the country,” he pointed out. “The country needs qualitative and revolutionary changes. This revolution does not require taking to arms. It could be brought about through parliamentary practices,” Rao said. He added that he would soon come out with a “policy” for the entire country.

He called upon youth of the country to wake up and raise their voice against the lopsided policies of the Central government. “It is high time, you have to wake up to the reality for your own future,” Rao said. He said that whenever required, the country would react on the issues. He recalled Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement and how the Janata Party took birth.

Asked whether he would float a national party, Rao recalled: “I had to awaken the people of Telangana to fight for a separate State. Later, the TRS was founded. I am not an astrologer to predict the future. I only awaken the people of the country. They have to take the lead. I cannot say what shape and form the movement of the people of the country will take. But, as a CM and as a son of the soil, I will discharge my duty,” Rao said.

The Chief Minister clarified that he was talking about the revolutionary changes not with an eye on the Prime Minister’s post. “This is not a fight for power or the position of the Prime Minister. We need to set a new agenda for the country. We need a change. A beginning has to be made,” Rao said. Asked whether he would campaign in the Assembly elections in five States, Rao replied in the negative. “Only Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are bigger states and the elections there are important. The BJP will not come to power in Punjab. I cannot say who will come to power in UP. Even if BJP retains power in UP, its tally of seats will reduce.”

“The Assembly elections are not semi-finals to the next General Elections. If the BJP wins in UP, BJP leaders will become more arrogant which is good for country and evicting them from power would become easier in the next General Elections,” he added.