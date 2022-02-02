Bandi slams KCR’s ‘evil’ intent to rewrite Constitution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took strong objection to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announcing during his press meet on Tuesday that the Constitution of India needed to be rewritten.Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sanjay said that the Constitution has the spirit of Dr BR Ambedkar, which couldn’t be erased by even the ancestors of the Chief Minister. The CM’s statement revealed his cruel intention to introduce his own Constitution, said Sanjay. He appealed to people from the weaker sections to take note of such arrogant outbursts, which insulted the Constitution and those who drafted it.

Sanjay also reiterated that Rao was using the Telangana sentiment to save himself from prison because of the corruption he had perpetrated as Chief Minister. “Can you show one corruption allegation against the Central government under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Have you forgotten how you had indulged in corruption in the ESI scam along with Velugubanti Satyanarayana,” he asked.

Rubbishing the CM’s claims that farmers in the States were turning millionaires, he questioned why Telangana stood in top fourth position when it came to farmers’ suicides in the country, also questioning why teachers were dying by suicide if GO 317 was so beneficial to them.

He also condemned the CM’s accusation of there being nothing in this year’s Union Budget for the health sector.“Did you give PPE Kits, oxygen cylinders or vaccines to people? Why did so many people die in Telangana during the second wave, at a time when you were promoting corporate hospitals,” he asked Rao. Criticising the CM for dragging the Chief Justice of India into unnecessary controversy, he said the language being used by Rao had put Telangana society to shame.

2BHK beneficiaries

Noting that the Centre has allocated Rs 48,000 crore for construction of 80 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the current Budget, he questioned why the Principal Secretary of the State govt had submitted before the Urban Development Committee’s meeting that 2BHK houses were handed over to only 8,000 beneficiaries in the State till now. He demanded that Rao reveal the list of beneficiaries in the State.