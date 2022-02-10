STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 BJP MLAs under house arrest following clash with TRS workers over PM's Telangana comment

TRS workers tried to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jangaon crossroads in protest against his statement in the parliament regarding the way bifurcation of erstwhile AP was done. 

Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and Raja Singh have been placed under house arrest by police since Wednesday night, February 9, 2022, preventing them from meeting BJP workers injured in the clashes with TRS workers in Jangaon earlier that day.

BJP State General Secretary G Premender Reddy has expressed anguish over the way party's leaders were being prevented from exercising their constitutional rights. 

ALSO READ: TRS Rajya Sabha MPs move privilege motion against Prime Minister for comments on Telangana

On Wednesday, TRS workers tried to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jangaon crossroads in protest against his statement in the parliament regarding the way the bifurcation of erstwhile AP was done. 

Clashes between BJP and TRS workers erupted when BJP workers tried to prevent them from doing so. 

"The police have filed cases on BJP workers who were injured in the clashes instead of acting against the attackers. They played mute spectators while BJP workers were being attacked," said E Rajender. 

Premender Reddy and BJP's legal cell members are visiting Osmania General Hospital to visit the injured party workers at 11 am.

