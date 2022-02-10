STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS Rajya Sabha MPs move privilege motion against Prime Minister for comments on Telangana

The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers and management of the House during the passage of the AP Re-organisation Bill.

Published: 10th February 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and other RS MPs submitting the notice in Delhi on Thursday.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and other RS MPs submitting the notice in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS Rajya Sabha members moved a privilege motion under Rule 187 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 10, 2022, for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the motion of the Presidential Address on the passing of the AP Re-organisation Bill.

According to the MPs, "The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning. It tantamounts to finding fault with the Members of Parliament and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the house...Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful few Members, is brought under question. (sic)"

ALSO READ: TRS, Congress call out Modi’s ‘insult’ over Telangana formation

The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers and management of the House during the passage of the said Bill (Lok Sabha Feb 20th 2014; Rajya Sabha Feb 21 2014).

"Needless to say the August Houses run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the Book and whose word is always final. Finding fault on either count is a contempt of House, raising the issue of its Privilege. In the instant case the Prime Minister tried to find fault with such conduct of the Presiding Officer and damned them as unruly (sic)," the TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and other RS members said in their notice submitted Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Telangana TRS Rajya Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi TRS Modi privilege motion privilege motion
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp