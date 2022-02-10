TRS Rajya Sabha MPs move privilege motion against Prime Minister for comments on Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS Rajya Sabha members moved a privilege motion under Rule 187 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 10, 2022, for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the motion of the Presidential Address on the passing of the AP Re-organisation Bill.

According to the MPs, "The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning. It tantamounts to finding fault with the Members of Parliament and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the house...Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful few Members, is brought under question. (sic)"

The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers and management of the House during the passage of the said Bill (Lok Sabha Feb 20th 2014; Rajya Sabha Feb 21 2014).

"Needless to say the August Houses run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the Book and whose word is always final. Finding fault on either count is a contempt of House, raising the issue of its Privilege. In the instant case the Prime Minister tried to find fault with such conduct of the Presiding Officer and damned them as unruly (sic)," the TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and other RS members said in their notice submitted Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday.