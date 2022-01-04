Six Telangana medical students suspended for one year over misbehaviour and assault of junior

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee headed by Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy has found six medical students of Suryapet Medical College guilty of misbehaviour and assault and suspended them for one year.

The six students who belong to the 2019-20 batch will also not be allowed to enter the hostel premises for the rest of their academic career, informed Dr Reddy.

Speaking about the issue, he said the victim himself had stated that it was not as much a case of ragging as it was of assault and misbehaviour which has made them view it more seriously. "We have taken stringent action against the six and have also called for a parent meet of all wards to counsel and warn them to discourage such behaviour as it can cost them their medical careers as well," said Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

The DME office has also alerted all other medical colleges to counsel students against such acts of violence and ragging and has asked for the new batches to also be hand-held into adjusting to the colleges.

"We had introduced a mentor system where a group of 20 students come under one mentor figure about six years ago. We will ask them to counsel students under them against this specific issue," added Dr Ramesh Reddy.

As for the victim, he has also been put through a counselling session and assigned to a faculty member to re-integrate him to the college after the traumatic incident.