MGBS to display timetables at platforms like railways does

HYDERABAD: Similar to the practice followed by Railways which displays information, for the convenience of passengers, TSRTC as part of its pilot project has decided to erect boards at MGBS with the timetable of buses at all its platforms in the coming days.

With some 3,400 buses plying daily, including those from neighbouring States, this idea which was contemplated earlier will now be a reality.

Out of a total of 79 platforms, 66 meant for boarding the buses will have boards attached to the pillars of the station. “Initially, flexis secured under a glass frame will be erected and the entire process is planned to be completed by end of February 1st week,” said an MGBS official.

The MGBS, also known as CBS (Central Bus Station), serves almost 80% of the passengers leaving the city, while the remaining are covered by Jubilee Bus Station and other spots like Uppal. Around 45,000-50,000 passengers travel to and from MGBS every day. “We have completed designing the timetable for Mahbubnagar sector and flexis with a good visibility of 4x6 ft will be installed at all the platforms,” the official added.

No digital boards for now

Originally, the idea was to come up with digital boards, but given the huge cost involved including operational and maintenance, it was given up. In the latest development, TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar has directed officials to come up with a more economical solution. With this the management is hopeful of not only helping out passengers, but ease the workload at the enquiry counter.

The official also informed that the premises of the bus station and incoming buses are being regularly sanitised with sodium hypochlorite with the help of GHMC staff to contain the spread of Covid-19. Besides placing sanitisation bottles, those who cannot afford it are being given free masks at the MGBS.