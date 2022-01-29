STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid fall in Covid cases, Telangana to reopen all educational institutions from February 1

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy made the official announcement on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All educational institutions in Telangana will be reopened from February 1.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy made the official announcement on Saturday. The detailed guidelines will be issued later in the evenng.

All educational institutions, except medical colleges, has been closed up to January 30, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

With the decrease in cases, the government has decided to reopen educational institutions, including schools, from February 1.

The Education Minister directed the officials to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

