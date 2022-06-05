Amid row over Hyderabad gang rape, 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by cabbie and his friend in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the police are still investigating the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jubilee Hills, another such incident came to light on Sunday.

A minor girl was abducted and raped by a cab driver and his friend at Muslim Colony in Kondurg village in the Rangareddy district. Both the accused are arrested by Moghalpura police two days after the incident.

The girl, who resides at her relative's house in Moghalpura, on May 31 decided to go to Pahadishareef, where her parents reside.

According to police, a cab driver Kaleem Ali offered her a ride in the name of dropping her at Pahadishareef and drove to Deccan Palace and picked up his friend Luqman. The duo along with the girl went to Luqman's house in Kondurg village in Rangareddy district and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

Meanwhile, her relatives approached the police, who initially filed a missing case.

While the victim was coming back to her house, police patrol team found a girl who looked similar to the missing girl. The police found that the girl spotted by them is the same girl who went missing.

With the help of Bharosa team, the victim narrated the horrifying story to the police.

As per the statement given by the 11-year-old victim, police hunted down the duo and apprehended Khaleem and Luqman. They were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act besides rape charges.