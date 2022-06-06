STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smuggling of cattle continues to go unchecked in Telangana

Over 5K heads of cattle reach Hyd through Khammam every month; locals accuse cops, revenue officials of complicity

Published: 06th June 2022 07:09 AM

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite the law being clear on transport of cows and oxen, thousands of heads of cattle are being shifted to slaughterhouses in Hyderabad from Bhadrachalam agency and Chhattisgarh State according to gaurakshaks.They say that over 5,000 heads of cattle are transported to Hyderabad every month on average, and the business is worth Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore.The fact that many people involved in transporting cattle in the mandal have become multimillionaires overnight.

Some local traders purchase cows and oxen from farmers in Cherla mandal and various villages in Chhattisgarh state which is close to the Telangana border. They gather these heads of cattle at an isolated place and then inform traders in Hyderabad. The traders from Hyderabad purchase the cows and oxen from local traders at about Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per head, depending on their size, weight, health etc. The cattle is then shifted to Hyderabad via Venkatapuram, Warangal to Hyderabad by lorries. On average, each lorry transports 20 to 25 cows per trip.

Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director B Venumanohar said the law prohibits shifting cows to slaughterhouses, but there is no law that prevents trade of cattle. He added that even if farmers want to, they cannot shift cows to a slaughterhouse since it is a crime and attracts punishment. 

However, it is alleged that some police and revenue officials turn the other way to cattle smuggling in lieu of other considerations.Locals allege that every month, lakhs of rupees reaches revenue and police officials in Cherla mandal. The locals also allege that cows are shifted in lorries under escort.Cherla Police Circle Inspector B Ashok said transportation of cows did take place earlier, but it is not taking place these days. 

