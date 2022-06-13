STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Chemical reaction’ blast leaves Telangana man dead

The explosion left a huge crater on the road, completely blowing off the manhole. The incident triggered panic in the locality. 

Published: 13th June 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather at the spot where the explosion took place at Gowliguda in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old man died in a mysterious explosion at Gowliguda of Afzalgunj in the city on Sunday. The police said the victim identified as Bharat Battad was working with a private firm here. According to police, Bharat was staying near Gowliguda Chaman, along with his family, where his father Venugopal Battad, 59, runs a kirana store. Venugopal sells resin used for binding plastic, fibre material and fixing floor tiles.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when they were cleaning a resin container. Venugopal went to switch off the water supply and Bharat continued cleaning and dumping the chemical in a manhole near their house. That is when the explosion took place killing Bharat on the spot. Venugopal and a neighbour received minor injuries in the incident. The explosion left a huge crater on the road, completely blowing off the manhole. The incident triggered panic in the locality. 

On being informed by locals, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the explosion site. Clues teams and experts from the State Forensic Science Lab visited the spot and examined the scene. They opined that the resin which the victim washed, when mixed with water, adapts explosive nature after a certain point and the same could have triggered the explosion. 

M Ravindar Reddy, Inspector of Afzal Gunj said that a case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that Venugopal has been producing the chemical through legal means and also has a valid licence. However it is to be verified if he had the requisite permission to store the chemical. Based on further investigation, if needed, the case will be altered,” the officer said. 

