Police allocated three percent of Telangana budget, amounting to Rs 9,315 crore

To strengthen security and surveillance mechanisms, 8.8 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed all over the state, which is the highest in the country, said the state finance minister

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A whopping Rs 9,315 crore has been allocated to the Telangana police department in the budget. This accounts for three percent of the total Rs 2,56,958.51 crore budget for the year 2022-23 presented by the Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Harish Rao said that with the effective functioning of the police department in the state, no communal clashes were reported in the state. Though a few forces have been trying to create enmity, police have thwarted all their attempts and ensured the maintenance of law and order, he added.

To strengthen security and surveillance mechanisms, 8.8 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed all over the state, which is the highest in the country, he said. The construction of the prestigious Command and Control Centre, aimed at improving the security scenario, is ready for inauguration soon.

The Telangana police have been using advanced technologies to nab criminals in 24 hours and have also strengthened research mechanisms to control cybercrimes. As a result, the crime rate has come down, Harish Rao said, while presenting the budget.

Since the formation of Telangana, 28,288 posts have been filled in the police department and reservation is also given to women for jobs in the police department. Telangana is the only state in the entire country, which is paying a 30 percent pollution allowance to its personnel posted in the Traffic wing of the police department, he added.

