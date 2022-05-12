STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Woman on the way to attend father's funeral killed in accident

The deceased has been identified as Allu Anuradha (39). She was run over by a speeding state transport corporation bus.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:36 PM

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman who along with her husband was on their way to attend her father’s final rites, died in an accident in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday. 

It has been stated that Anuradha’s father Annapurreddy Kartheek Reddy died in the early hours of Thursday at his home in Ippampally village in Nagarkurnool district. Anuradha who stays in Vikarabad district started to go to Ippampally, along with her husband Venugopal Reddy, on their bike.

ALSO READTwo migrant workers killed, seven injured in road accident in Telangana's Peddapalli district

Nearly 15 kms away from Ippampally, Venugopal noticed a bus coming at a high speed in the opposite direction. In order to avoid hitting the bus, he applied the brakes. But due to the impact, Anuradha who was riding pillion was thrown off the bike. 

The speeding bus ran over her, killing her on the spot, her relatives told police. On a complaint from her cousin, Padara police registered a case against the RTC bus driver.

