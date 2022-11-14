Home States Telangana

TRS MLAs poaching case: Civic body demolishes 'illegal' sheds belonging to accused

The demolished constructions inside the hotel were taken up by Nanda Kumar, who was arrested along with two others in the TRS MLAs poaching case recently.

Published: 14th November 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 02:01 PM

The three ‘MLA poaching case’ accused are produced before an ACB court. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials razed two "unauthorized" structures that are being taken up inside the Deccan Kitchen restaurant located at Jubilee Hills here on Sunday.

The demolished constructions inside the hotel were taken up by Nanda Kumar, who was arrested along with two others in the TRS MLAs poaching case recently.

Nanda Kumar reportedly took the land on lease belonging to a film producer a few years ago and went about constructing the two illegal sheds on the land without any permission, a senior official of GHMC said.

The official further said despite notices seeking to stop construction, Nanda Kumar did not heed forcing the civic body to rage the shed with bulldozers.

Nanda Kumar's family members alleged that the sheds were demolished with a notice served on them just two days ago. They claimed that there was a court order in favour of them.

The GHMC official refuted the allegation saying the first notice was issued a month ago and the one issued two days back was the final one.

Based on a complaint by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, the Cyberabad police on October 26 arrested Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy for allegedly trying to lure four ruling party legislators to switch sides.

Cases were booked under relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - against the trio.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return, the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.
