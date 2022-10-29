Two audio clips hit the airwaves, add spice to alleged TRS MLAs poaching case

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP tried to brush off the TRS allegation of ‘Operation Lotus’ to lure its MLAs, two audio clips, purportedly between the pink party Legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy and Ramachandra Bharathi, a priest from Faridabad, Haryana and also among the three accused -- Ramachandra Bharathi, Somayaji and Nanda Kumar -- hit the airwaves on Friday.

In the first clip, the voice, purportedly of Bharati, says that once the ‘Pilot’ joins the BJP from TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would either dissolve the Assembly within a month or the TRS government would collapse on its own.

“Bharathi” is also heard proposing a meeting in Hyderabad to rope in TRS MLAs into the BJP. He is also heard dropping names of top BJP leaders while referring to another accused in the case, Nanda Kumar.

Also read:Ahead of Munugode bypoll, KCR curiously calm as noise rises over Operation Farmhouse

Bharathi also mentions the protocol of RSS and assures of a meeting with a top BJP leader, deputed from the RSS to the BJP. During the course of the conversation, the MLA is heard airing his fears and seeking confidentiality to which the priest gives his assurance, citing the earlier experience in West Bengal.

The second audio clip leaked two hours after the first, is purportedly of the three accused discussing the poaching of the TRS MLAs as well as some other leaders from the Opposition. According to the audio clip, the accused mentioned an offer of Rs 100 crore to ‘Pilot’ and lower amounts to other MLAs.

“The Centre is always ready for the deal”, a voice, purportedly of one of the accused, says, assuring all ‘protection’ to defectors as the BJP did for one leader from Andhra Pradesh.

The accused repeatedly refer to the name of a top BJP leader and another “No. 2”. Finally, they decide on continuing the discussions through WhatsApp calls.

The discussion includes the possibility of poaching four to five MLAs from the ruling TRS and the names of Assembly segments like Chevella, Parigi, Tandur and Kodangal also come up. The first audio clip is around 14 minutes and the second 27 minutes.

Excerpts of 2nd Audio clip

Nanda Kumar: Pilot Rohit Reddy is ready to join BJP with four others. One price for pilot Rohit Reddy and another rate for others. Rs 100 crore, if they joined before Munugode byelection.

Ramachandra Bharati: We will not sit with small persons. Once we sit we sit. It is in their hands to make a commitment. It is neither Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy nor in others hands.

Nanda Kumar: My suggestion is no one be aware of it. The pattern should be followed and that also before Munugode. After Munugode there is no scope.

Nanda Kumar: Pilot is a knowledgeable person.

Simhayaji: We should know that we are holding talks with whom. Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy are not important

Ramachandra Bharati: The operation will be a success if it is done before Munogode.

Nanda Kumar: Presently, four are ready in the first stage and then 10 will come. At present, there are four MLAs, former MLAs and former MLCs also, if needed.

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP tried to brush off the TRS allegation of ‘Operation Lotus’ to lure its MLAs, two audio clips, purportedly between the pink party Legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy and Ramachandra Bharathi, a priest from Faridabad, Haryana and also among the three accused -- Ramachandra Bharathi, Somayaji and Nanda Kumar -- hit the airwaves on Friday. In the first clip, the voice, purportedly of Bharati, says that once the ‘Pilot’ joins the BJP from TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would either dissolve the Assembly within a month or the TRS government would collapse on its own. “Bharathi” is also heard proposing a meeting in Hyderabad to rope in TRS MLAs into the BJP. He is also heard dropping names of top BJP leaders while referring to another accused in the case, Nanda Kumar. Also read:Ahead of Munugode bypoll, KCR curiously calm as noise rises over Operation Farmhouse Bharathi also mentions the protocol of RSS and assures of a meeting with a top BJP leader, deputed from the RSS to the BJP. During the course of the conversation, the MLA is heard airing his fears and seeking confidentiality to which the priest gives his assurance, citing the earlier experience in West Bengal. The second audio clip leaked two hours after the first, is purportedly of the three accused discussing the poaching of the TRS MLAs as well as some other leaders from the Opposition. According to the audio clip, the accused mentioned an offer of Rs 100 crore to ‘Pilot’ and lower amounts to other MLAs. “The Centre is always ready for the deal”, a voice, purportedly of one of the accused, says, assuring all ‘protection’ to defectors as the BJP did for one leader from Andhra Pradesh. The accused repeatedly refer to the name of a top BJP leader and another “No. 2”. Finally, they decide on continuing the discussions through WhatsApp calls. The discussion includes the possibility of poaching four to five MLAs from the ruling TRS and the names of Assembly segments like Chevella, Parigi, Tandur and Kodangal also come up. The first audio clip is around 14 minutes and the second 27 minutes. Excerpts of 2nd Audio clip Nanda Kumar: Pilot Rohit Reddy is ready to join BJP with four others. One price for pilot Rohit Reddy and another rate for others. Rs 100 crore, if they joined before Munugode byelection. Ramachandra Bharati: We will not sit with small persons. Once we sit we sit. It is in their hands to make a commitment. It is neither Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy nor in others hands. Nanda Kumar: My suggestion is no one be aware of it. The pattern should be followed and that also before Munugode. After Munugode there is no scope. Nanda Kumar: Pilot is a knowledgeable person. Simhayaji: We should know that we are holding talks with whom. Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy are not important Ramachandra Bharati: The operation will be a success if it is done before Munogode. Nanda Kumar: Presently, four are ready in the first stage and then 10 will come. At present, there are four MLAs, former MLAs and former MLCs also, if needed.