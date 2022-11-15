BJP seeks stay on resumption of probe into MLAs poaching case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counsel for BJP State general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy on Monday requested a division bench of the Telangana High Court to grant a stay on the single judge’s November 8 order, allowing the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to resume the investigation into the MLAs poaching case.

After hearing Cinnolla Naresh Reddy, counsel for the BJP leader, the division bench adjourned the hearing to Tuesday. On November, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had modified his earlier order to allow the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad to proceed with the investigation into the scandal. The petitioner had sought the transfer of the case to the CBI.

The petitioner had argued that the judge should have only considered the writ petition’s maintainability because the issues involved are of national nature.

ALSO READ | Civic body demolishes 'illegal' sheds belonging to accused

Additionally, the petitioner claimed that the entire incident involving the poaching of TRS MLAs by BJP workers is nothing more than a carefully orchestrated plot by none other than the Chief Minister of Telangana against the BJP party.

HYDERABAD: Counsel for BJP State general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy on Monday requested a division bench of the Telangana High Court to grant a stay on the single judge’s November 8 order, allowing the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to resume the investigation into the MLAs poaching case. After hearing Cinnolla Naresh Reddy, counsel for the BJP leader, the division bench adjourned the hearing to Tuesday. On November, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had modified his earlier order to allow the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad to proceed with the investigation into the scandal. The petitioner had sought the transfer of the case to the CBI. The petitioner had argued that the judge should have only considered the writ petition’s maintainability because the issues involved are of national nature. ALSO READ | Civic body demolishes 'illegal' sheds belonging to accused Additionally, the petitioner claimed that the entire incident involving the poaching of TRS MLAs by BJP workers is nothing more than a carefully orchestrated plot by none other than the Chief Minister of Telangana against the BJP party.