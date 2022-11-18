Telangana state politics appear intertwined with probe agencies

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the last few months, Telangana politics have become inseparably linked with investigation agencies of both the Centre and State. Out of nowhere and without warning, the names of prominent TRS and BJP leaders are popping up as being involved in various cases. As these probes are linked to the politicians, it appears a new chapter of politics of vendetta has begun in the state.

It all began with the Delhi liquor scam, which created a sensation in Telangana and Delhi politics. Now the SIT constituted by the State is probing the “cash for MLAs” case. In between, there have been several cases being investigated by the State and Centre. In the Delhi liquor policy case, CBI, ED and IT departments conducted raids on various individuals and companies across India.

Though ED and CBI has not summoned any politicians as yet, the TRS leaders are attacking the BJP that it has a political motive for sending the teams of investigation agencies at its disposal after the TRS leaders or its sympathisers or its supporters.

The ED has questioned casino organiser Chikoti Praveen Kumar, in connection with violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). During the investigation, the ED found Minister Malla Reddy’s official sticker on the vehicle used by Madhava Reddy who also faced ED interrogation in connection with Chikoti Praveen’s case.

The ED officials found that several politicians in Telangana have links with Chikoti Praveen. The officials of the ED have questioned Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s brothers, Talasani Mahesh Yadav and Talasani Dharmender Yadav. The ED also summoned multiple leaders from TRS including MLC L Ramana, Medak DCCB chairman Chiti Devender Reddy. Till now, all steps of ED in casino cases are somehow or other are linked to political leaders.

Meanwhile, not to be outdone, the State government’s agencies had arrested Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayajulu on charges of attempting to poach four TRS MLAs. TRS leaders allege that, BJP organising secretary BL Santhosh, BJP supporter Thushar Velapally, as well as BJP State in-charge Sunil Kumar Bansal are behind this poaching episode.

The farmhouse drama is being used as a political weapon by the ruling TRS against the BJP. More interestingly, BJP party leader Gujjula Premendar Reddy fought legally for a CBI probe into the alleged MLAs poaching case, by saying the State government may influence the investigation process with a political motive. BJP leaders analysed the farmhouse poaching case as a vengeful act by the TRS in reaction to Delhi liquor case.

Later, officials of the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate conducted joint searches at the offices and residences of owners of granite firms including Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar. TRS leaders alleged that the BJP government is using investigation agencies to harass BC leaders in Telangana.

The State GST officials carried out searches at Sushee Infra and Mining limited owned by BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The raids happened within one week from the announcement of the Munugode byelection result where Reddy lost. BJP leaders described the raid as an act of vengeance against Rajagopal Reddy, who fought against the failures of the TRS government.

The SIT teams served notice on Busarapu Srinivas who fixed flight tickets for Ramchandra Bharati and Simhayajulu who were arrested in the MLA poaching case. Sources said that Srinivas is a very close associate of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, which is also an interesting development in Telangana politics.

