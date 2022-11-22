Telangana: Sewage Treatment Plants to check pollution in Godavari, Krishna

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: Ever-increasing population and urbanisation across the State have resulted in pollution of the river basins of Godavari and Krishna due to the discharge of sewage and industrial effluents from the urban local bodies (ULBs).

To protect the two river basins in Telangana from getting contaminated, the State government has proposed to construct sewage treatment plants (STPs) of various capacities, ranging from 0.5 MLD to 20 MLD in about 30 ULBs in the two river basins.

In the Godavari basin, 25 ULBs have been identified for the construction of STPs with a capacity of around 285 to 290 million litres per day (MLD) and, in the Krishna basin, five ULBs have been identified with a capacity of around 33 to 34 MLD.

STPs will come up at Bhainsa (10.25 MLD), Nirmal (19.53 MLD), Khanapur (4.23 MLD), Mancherial (17.87 MLD), Luxettipet (4.45 MLD), Narsapur (15.14 MLD), Bellampally (11.48 MLD), Mandamarri (10.77 MLD), Chennur (4.85 MLD), Kyanthanpally (7.16 MLD), Jagtiyal (21.75 MLD), Korutla (14.29 MLD), Metpally (11.17 MLD), Dharmapuri (3.27 MLD), Jammikunta (9.09 MLD), Huzurabad (7.11 MLD), Kothapally (2.27 MLD), Sultanabad (4.07 MLD), Ramagundam (47.23 MLD), Manthani (3.76 MLD), Bhupalpally (12.23 MLD), Parkal (7.12 MLD), Manuguru (6.60 MLD), Palvancha (16.49 MLD) and Armoor (13.83 MLD) in the Godavari basin.

In the Krishna basin, five STPs will come up at Gadwal (14.55 BLD), Alampur (2.72 MLD), Leeja (5.74 MLD), Makthal (4.56 MLD) and Kollapur (5.16 MLD).

The State government will take up the construction of the STPs by utilising the services of private agencies. For three to 20 MLD STP plants which minimise land requirement, Anaerobic-anoxic-oxic (A2O), Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR), Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR), nanotechnology etc will be preferred, for less than three MLD plants, Soil Biotechnology (SBT) and Phytorid plants will be preferred.

Sources said that the agency needs to propose any technology to treat the sewage and should comply with NGT norms. They should submit their quotation mentioning capacity, technology, the area required, capital cost, maintenance cost for 10 years including power cost, chemicals, manpower, sludge removal, disposal cost etc including two years defect liability period. The cost of STPs should include a trial run for three months and other requirements.

