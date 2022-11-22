Home States Telangana

Telangana: Sewage Treatment Plants to check pollution in Godavari, Krishna

The State government will take up the construction of the STPs by utilising the services of private agencies.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

One of the 31 Sewage Treatment Plants that are under construction in the city

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever-increasing population and urbanisation across the State have resulted in pollution of the river basins of Godavari and Krishna due to the discharge of sewage and industrial effluents from the urban local bodies (ULBs).

To protect the two river basins in Telangana from getting contaminated, the State government has proposed to construct sewage treatment plants (STPs) of various capacities, ranging from 0.5 MLD to 20 MLD in about 30 ULBs in the two river basins.

In the Godavari basin, 25 ULBs have been identified for the construction of STPs with a capacity of around 285 to 290 million litres per day (MLD) and, in the Krishna basin, five ULBs have been identified with a capacity of around 33 to 34 MLD.

STPs will come up at Bhainsa (10.25 MLD), Nirmal (19.53 MLD), Khanapur (4.23 MLD), Mancherial (17.87 MLD), Luxettipet (4.45 MLD), Narsapur (15.14 MLD), Bellampally (11.48 MLD), Mandamarri (10.77 MLD), Chennur (4.85 MLD), Kyanthanpally (7.16 MLD), Jagtiyal (21.75 MLD), Korutla (14.29 MLD), Metpally (11.17 MLD), Dharmapuri (3.27 MLD), Jammikunta (9.09 MLD), Huzurabad (7.11 MLD),  Kothapally (2.27 MLD), Sultanabad (4.07 MLD), Ramagundam (47.23 MLD), Manthani (3.76 MLD), Bhupalpally (12.23 MLD), Parkal (7.12 MLD), Manuguru (6.60 MLD), Palvancha (16.49 MLD) and Armoor (13.83 MLD) in the Godavari basin.

In the Krishna basin,  five STPs will come up at Gadwal (14.55 BLD), Alampur (2.72 MLD), Leeja (5.74 MLD), Makthal (4.56 MLD) and Kollapur (5.16 MLD).  

The State government will take up the construction of the STPs by utilising the services of private agencies. For three to 20 MLD STP plants which minimise land requirement, Anaerobic-anoxic-oxic (A2O), Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR), Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR), nanotechnology etc will be preferred, for less than three MLD plants, Soil Biotechnology (SBT) and Phytorid plants will be preferred.

Sources said that the agency needs to propose any technology to treat the sewage and should comply with NGT norms. They should submit their quotation mentioning capacity, technology, the area required, capital cost, maintenance cost for 10 years including power cost, chemicals, manpower, sludge removal, disposal cost etc including two years defect liability period. The cost of STPs should include a trial run for three months and other requirements.

PLANTS HAVE VARIED CAPACITIES
To protect the two river basins in Telangana from getting contaminated, the State government has proposed to construct STPs of various capacities, ranging from 0.5 MLD to 20 MLD in about 30 ULBs in the two river basins

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Krishna sewage pollution
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp