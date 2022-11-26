Hyderabad startup Dhruva to launch two nano satellites onboard PSLV C54

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the successful launch of a rocket built by Hyderabad-based private firm Skyroot Aerospace, another space tech startup from the city, Dhruva Space will be in action on Saturday at 11.46 am to launch two nano satellites onboard ISRO PSLV C54 at Sriharikota.

Established in 2012, Dhruva Space is a full-stack space engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad. The company is active across space, launch, and ground segments, and supports civilian and defence clients worldwide.

It offers satellites coupled with earth stations and launch services as an integrated solution or individually as technology solutions to power space-based applications on earth and beyond. Earlier this June, Dhruva Space successfully space-qualified its Satellite Orbital Deployer onboard PSLV C53.

Dhruva Space CEO thanks govt, ISRO for committed support

Now, the company’s indigenously-developed 0.5U satellites named, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, will be demonstrated and qualified in Low Earth Orbit. Ahead of the launch, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space Private Limited said that their firm is looking forward to launching Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 into the space. “Our journey as India’s first space technology startup takes another giant leap as we put the first privately-owned Indian satellites in space. It is also momentous that on November 26, we will be observing 10 years of Dhruva Space.” He said that building indigenous capability in the domain of small satellite technology is an integral part of their philosophy.

ALSO READ: Integrated rocket design, manufacturing, testing centre to come up in Telangana

“We thank the Government of India, Department of Space, ISRO, IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited, for their committed support,” he added. According to Dhruva Space, with a spotlight on amateur radio (ham radio) communications, the Thybolt Mission is supported by various ham radio clubs across India: Star Fleet Amateur Radio Club, National Institute for Amateur Radio (NIAR), Indian Institute of Hams, Aniruddha’s Academy of Disaster Management, West Bengal Amateur Radio Club, Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management, and SSM College of Engineering.

HYDERABAD: After the successful launch of a rocket built by Hyderabad-based private firm Skyroot Aerospace, another space tech startup from the city, Dhruva Space will be in action on Saturday at 11.46 am to launch two nano satellites onboard ISRO PSLV C54 at Sriharikota. Established in 2012, Dhruva Space is a full-stack space engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad. The company is active across space, launch, and ground segments, and supports civilian and defence clients worldwide. It offers satellites coupled with earth stations and launch services as an integrated solution or individually as technology solutions to power space-based applications on earth and beyond. Earlier this June, Dhruva Space successfully space-qualified its Satellite Orbital Deployer onboard PSLV C53. Dhruva Space CEO thanks govt, ISRO for committed support Now, the company’s indigenously-developed 0.5U satellites named, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, will be demonstrated and qualified in Low Earth Orbit. Ahead of the launch, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space Private Limited said that their firm is looking forward to launching Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 into the space. “Our journey as India’s first space technology startup takes another giant leap as we put the first privately-owned Indian satellites in space. It is also momentous that on November 26, we will be observing 10 years of Dhruva Space.” He said that building indigenous capability in the domain of small satellite technology is an integral part of their philosophy. ALSO READ: Integrated rocket design, manufacturing, testing centre to come up in Telangana “We thank the Government of India, Department of Space, ISRO, IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited, for their committed support,” he added. According to Dhruva Space, with a spotlight on amateur radio (ham radio) communications, the Thybolt Mission is supported by various ham radio clubs across India: Star Fleet Amateur Radio Club, National Institute for Amateur Radio (NIAR), Indian Institute of Hams, Aniruddha’s Academy of Disaster Management, West Bengal Amateur Radio Club, Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management, and SSM College of Engineering.