Home States Telangana

BJP-RSS spreading hate, says Rahul Gandhi as 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra on Sunday.

Published: 23rd October 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP and RSS are spreading hatred in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to promote harmony and brotherhood.

The foot march will also raise the issues of price rise and unemployment, he said, addressing a gathering after the yatra entered Telangana Sunday morning from Karnataka.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is against the ideology of BJP-RSS and hatred and violence, he said.

He alleged that "two Indias" exist today -- one that belongs to a select few and the rich, and the other that belongs to lakhs of youth, farmers, workers and small businessmen.

"We don't want two Indias. We want only one India and all should get justice, employment in it. There should be brotherhood in the country," he said.

Earlier, Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome at the Telangana-Karnataka border by Telangana Congress leaders when the yatra entered the state.

Congress Lok Sabha member and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, and a number of party leaders welcomed Gandhi.

Scores of activists were present at a bridge on Krishna river at the border when the yatra marched into Narayanpet district of Telangana.

The Wayanad MP walked briefly in Telangana and took a halt at Gudebellur in the district.

He left for Hyderabad by a chopper and will fly to Delhi, Congress sources said.

READ HERE | Kharge to strengthen party, Rahul to be PM face, says Congress leader Gogoi

The yatra will be on break during Diwali for three days from Sunday noon till October 26, a press release from Telangana PCC said on Saturday.

After that, the yatra will resume on October 27 morning from the Narayanpet district and continue in Telangana, covering 19 assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies for a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

Gandhi will be undertaking 20-25 km 'padayatra' every day and interact with people during the foot march.

He will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, politicians, sports, business and cinema personalities.

Gandhi will visit some prayer halls, mosques and temples in Telangana.

Inter-faith prayers will also be offered, the TPCC said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

Earlier he strongly asserted that no force can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Telangana at Gudeballur village from Raichur district of Karnataka on Sunday morning. 

Addressing a corner meeting, Rahul said that the aim of the Yatra is to unite Hindustan. He said that RSS BJP spreading hatred. 

“Yatra is against their ideology and hatred. We want only one India, and employment for everyone,” he said. He added that the two more aims of the Yatra are to fight against inflation and unemployment issues. 

Bharat Jodo Yatra formerly entered Telangana as Karnataka PCC president DK Shiva Kumar handed over the national flag to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. 
Telangana Congress has grandly welcomed Jodo Yatra with hundreds of their Karyakartas. 

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC campaign committee president Madhu Yaskhi were present along with Karnataka Congress leaders.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Telangana
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp