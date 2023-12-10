Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls on KCR at Yashoda Hospital

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar and hospital doctors to provide better medicare to the former Chief Minister.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda hospital on Sunday.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda hospital here on Sunday. Rao underwent hip replacement surgery two days ago.

After visiting the hospital, Revanth Reddy wished that Rao would recover fast and attend the State Legislative Assembly session and raise people's issues. Rao's suggestions would help for better governance, Reddy said.

Rao, after surgery, used a walker yesterday and he was advised to take six to eight weeks rest. BRS working president

KT Rama Rao and other BRS leaders were present at the hospital when the Chief Minister visited the hospital. During the visit, the CM spoke to K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the son of KCR and enquired about how his father was recovering.

