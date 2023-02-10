KTR involved in scams worth crores: Revanth

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Stating that he was ready for a probe by a sitting judge into any allegations against, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday accused IT Minister KT Rama Rao of being involved in massive land scams and dared him to face a probe.

Speaking to the media at Dornakal in Mahbubabad district during the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, Revanth said: “The armed peasant struggle, the Telangana movement in 1969 was for land. Bringing the Dharani portal, “Drama Rao” and his friends looted lands owned by the government since before the Nizam in Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal districts. The land loot was committed using the collectors who listen to them.”

He continued: “KTR alleged that I am involved in land grabbing. I am ready for an investigation by a sitting judge. Similarly, I am challenging KTR to face a probe by a sitting judge into the land transactions in Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Medchal districts from 2014 till now.”

Thousands of acres involved

“How many thousands of acres of land have been removed from the 22A, the prohibited list implemented by the Congress government from 2004-14 and on whose names have these lands been transferred? One hundred acres of land in Tellapur worth Rs 5,000 crore was transferred to one Pratima Srinivas for a measly Rs 260 crore. Business worth thousands of crore was done with this land. KTR has a share in it. Another 50 acres of government land valued at Rs 100 crore per acre was allotted to BRS AP leader Thota Chandrasekhar in Miyapur,” he charged.

Alleging that the BRS government allocated government land worth around Rs 500 crore in Survey No. 80 in Serilingampalli to Mahbubabad MP Malothu Kavitha after she and her father Redya Naik switched over to the pink party from the Congress, Revanth challenged the MP to a debate.

He said that once Congress comes to power, allocations of all government lands would be investigated by a sitting judge. Revanth also promised that once in power, the Congress government would set up a Dr BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centre in the Pragathi Bhavan.

‘Grievance day’

On Thursday, the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan turned into an impromptu grievance day, with people from various walks of life meeting Revanth and pouring out their woes.

Employees of a model school met Revanth and told him that they were not getting salaries on the first day of the month, promotions, PRC and DA.

VRAs also had a similar complaint, while employees of the State power utilities appealed for a solution to their grievances.

He visited a 21-year-old disabled youth named Balu who lives with his widowed mother Bhukya Lakshmi. Lakshmi told Revanth that she does not get any widow pension from the State government, to which he announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

Prove charge or apologise: Malothu Kavitha to Revanth

Mahabubabad: Rejecting TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s charge that she was allotted prime land worth a whopping Rs 500 crore to switch over to the BRS from the Congress, Mahabubabad MP Malothu Kavitha told the media on Thursday that the charges were baseless.

“If Revanth proves that I or any of my family members own 100 acres of land at Mahabubabad, I will quit politics. If he cannot prove his allegations, then Revanth should issue a public apology,” the MP said.

She cautioned the TPCC chief not to level baseless allegations against her. “I’m a tribal and an elected representative. You will have to give respect to me, otherwise the people will teach you a lesson,” Malothu Kavitha warned Revanth.

