Demolition of completely burnt Deccan complex in Telangana to begin today

HYDERABAD: The demolition of the completely burnt multi-storeyed commercial complex, Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories (Deccan Corporate Building) in Nallagutta, Minister’s Road, Secunderabad will begin on Thursday, and razing the entire structure to the ground will be completed in about five to seven days.As the burnt complex is located in a densely populated commercial area and large habitations are around, extra precautionary measures will be taken to avoid any untoward incidents.

There will be no human interference as the structure is weak and delicate and the demolition will be carried out with machinery using long-size hydraulic breaker machines and diamond cutters. The machinery was moved to the site on Wednesday night.

“The demolition is a cumbersome process as we have to start the work from upper floors and gradually come down one after the other by using long hydraulic breaker cranes, as many as 15 to 20 workers would be pressed into service for carrying of demolition works,’’ Contractor Venugopal who will monitor the demolition works said. As the building is in fragile condition, adequate safety measures will be put in place while demolishing the structure as per the instructions of GHMC officials and there will be no human interference — without even one person from the demolition team present inside the structure.

The building was damaged completely due to a huge fire mishap on January 19 with three people reportedly died on the spot. On Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) invited tenders for the demolition of the building. About eight agencies have submitted the tenders for the task. The work was finalised on Wednesday and handed over to a contractor S K Mallu who quoted the tender with 38.14 per cent less.

GHMC officials said that necessary clearances were being taken from police, traffic, and revenue departments so that the work will being on Thursday. The place will be cordoned off from neighbouring properties with sheet barricading.

The agency should demolish the complete building including all the damaged RCC slabs, beams, columns, masonry walls, doors, shutters, racks, windows, ventilators and all other items as per the instructions. Before demolition, impermeable plastic sheeting will be placed, scaffolding will be done for using bamboo, and wood posts for the protection of residents from the damaged building.

