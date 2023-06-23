Home States Telangana

Ex-Khammam MP Ponguleti’s entry ruffles feathers in KHM Congress

Interestingly, Ponguleti and Renuka are both tall leaders from Khammam, and the negotiations with regard to tickets for their loyalists seems to have reached Delhi.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Ex-Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NALGONDA: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy inviting former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the Congress fold appears to have ruffled some feathers within the party.

Rumours of trouble brewing within the Congress leaders in Khammam became strident after former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday. Interestingly, Ponguleti and Renuka are both tall leaders from Khammam, and the negotiations with regard to tickets for their loyalists seem to have reached Delhi.

Though Renuka made it clear that she was welcoming Ponguleti into the Congress fold, sources informed TNIE that she was still lobbying for three tickets for her loyalists in the 10 assembly segments of the erstwhile Khammam district. After meeting and discussing the prospects of him joining Congress, Ponguleti met CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the latter’s People’s March padayatra in Kethepally village of Nakrekal constituency on Thursday.

Ponguleti told the media that his visit was merely a courtesy call to Vikramarka who has been ill. He specifically denied any negotiations for seats for his loyalists. He asserted that the Congress was the only party capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana. Vikramarka expressed regret for being unable to meet Ponguleti in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | Ponguleti, Jupally respond positively to Revanth’s invitation

Adding to the political buzz, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy declared that Ponguleti’s joining would be celebrated in a grand public meeting in Khammam, while former minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s entry into the party would be marked with a public gathering in Mahbubnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy onguleti Srinivas Reddy Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp