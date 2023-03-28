Amid row, TSPSC installs new security system to prevent question paper leaks

Home States Telangana

To further strengthen security, the TSPSC security personnel will frisk the staffers for any gadgets before the latter enter the building.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) which is in the eye of the storm following leakage of question papers for competitive examinations has taken a decision to revamp its conventional security systems.

The reforms include bringing in access barriers — biometric authentication systems aka multi-factor authentication systems — for employees and visitors to enter restricted areas; restrict/prohibit the staff as well as visitors from carrying mobile phones or data transfer devices. 

To further strengthen security, the TSPSC security personnel will frisk the staffers for any gadgets before the latter enter the building.

Speaking to TNIE, Commission chairman B Janardhan Reddy said: “Access barriers such as biometric authentication for entry into the confidential section have been put in place replacing the conventional lock system. This multiple authentication systems will make security foolproof. We have also taken a decision to restrict mobile phones.”

According to the TSPSC chief, a screening committee has been constituted to identify officials who should be given access to the restricted areas. He said that low-rung staffers such as section officers, assistant section officers, junior assistants, personal assistants, office subordinates and other ministerial staff will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the TSPSC building.

“We have also increased cyber security in the computer systems and network after carefully examining and identifying the gaps,” Janardhan Reddy said. 

 TSPSC staffers appearing for exams told to go on leave

The TSPSC has also directed its employees who are appearing for the recruitment exams being conducted by the Commission to go on leave as it is mandated by the rules. “We have directed all the employees who have applied for Group 1 exams to go on leave,” Janardhan Reddy said.

The TSPSC has taken these measures in the wake of the paper leak scam by a couple of insiders by breaking into the systems using the passwords of section officers. The paper leakage accused used pen drives to steal confidential information.

It may be recalled that as a result of the question paper leak scam, the Commission has cancelled the examinations conducted for Group I Prelims, Assistant Engineers, AEEs and DAOs and postponed several others. The commission has already taken a decision to go for online mode to conduct the examinations to avoid leakage of question papers. 

Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Image used for representational purpose only.
