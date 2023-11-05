Telangana assembly polls 2023: The Adilabad of history has not much to boast of now

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Adilabad constituency can always look back at its great history for inspiration, though there is not much now to boast of. It had been part of great dynasties like the Chalukyas, Mauryas, Satavahanas, Gond kings and Asaf Jahis.

It is a place where cotton is grown, making it earn the sobriquet of ‘white gold’ town. The mainstay of the people of the constituency is predominantly agriculture, especially cotton but farmers also raise soyabean. They depend on rainfall as there are no irrigation facilities. There are no industries worth their name to provide employment to the youth.

The Cement Corporation of India’s (CCI) unit set up in the 1980s used to be the identity of Adilabad. But it fell on bad days and it was finally shut down in 1998.

The constituency and parts of the district have sufficient limestone deposits. Though 369 acres of land have been identified for the setting up of an airport, the project has not yet taken off.

Issues people face

In every election, the issue of reopening the CCI’s unit becomes the poll plank for all the parties. The students do not have facilities for higher education after completion of Intermediate and degree courses. Though a university is a long-felt need, the government has not taken it seriously.

The hopes of the reopening of the CCI cement unit appear remote because the Centre wants to sell away the public sector undertakings rather than run them.

The State government has sent proposals to take over and reopen the cement factory but there is no positive answer from the Union government.

The migration of the youth to Hyderabad is more because of the lack of avenues of employment in Adilabad. There are some cotton mills that provide seasonal employment opportunities. Consequently, youth either go to Hyderabad or Maharashtra in search of livelihood.

Promises unkept

BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna has won four times since 2009, including a by-election in 2012. He had won the seat on the TDP ticket in 2009 and later switched loyalties to the TRS (now BRS).

During all his previous elections, Jogu Ramanna promised to work for the reopening of the cement factory, construction of an airport, and completion of the Chanaka-Korata barrage across the Penganga to facilitate irrigation of 50,000 acres. Launched in 2016, it’s a joint project of Telangana and Maharashtra. But the MLA has yet to fulfill any of his promises.

Even CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, in his election campaign, announced he would get the factory reopened. On his part, Jogu Ramanna said that fulfilling the assurances is in the hands of the State government. The MLA told TNIE that the State government was ready to take over the cement factory and run it in partnership with the Centre on a 49:51 share. But the Union government is not showing interest in the proposal, he alleged.

Adilabad town is a Grade I municipality but lags in development. There are no parking places for vehicles and roads are narrow. Those who go to the market find it difficult to find space to park their vehicles. The less said about the road network to tribal areas the better.

K Avinash, a private employee, said the development of the town has not been happening because of the lack of initiative of the civic body officials. The state government is releasing funds but no work is visible, he says.

Congress candidate Kandi Srinivas Reddy is critical of the failures of the BRS government in keeping its pre-poll promises. He is canvassing about Congress promises of waiving Rs 2 lakh crop loan and six guarantees. BJP candidate Payal Shankar is also touring the constituency promising to develop it.

