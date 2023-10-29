Telangana: Woman found dead, hubby falls off building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead with her throat slit in her house and her husband fell from the second floor on Saturday in Champapet in Hyderabad.

According to the police, Swapna and Hanumanthu were living in a rented house in Champapet.

The owner of the house heard a thud sound and peeked through his window and found Hanumanthu lying on the ground. He also noticed a few persons running away from the house. The house owner went into his tenant’s portion where he found Swapna in a pool of blood. Hanumanthu was taken to hospital and is under treatment for a leg fracture.

A case of murder has been registered. Cops are examining the crime from various angles, including the possibility of Hanumanthu first killing his wife and then attempting suicide.

As unknown persons were seen running from home, the police are also looking into another possibility of the couple’s rivals killing her and later pushing Hanumanthu from the second floor of the house.

