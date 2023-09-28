Telangana elections: Over 10 Velama community candidates, BC leaders worried

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent announcement by BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao that he would be joining the Congress has set off intense discussions in political circles, especially in the grand old party, regarding the allocation of Assembly seats to the Velama community in the upcoming elections.

Several veteran Congress leaders hailing from the Velama community are expected to secure tickets for the forthcoming polls, including K Premsagar Rao from Mancherial, Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao from Peddapalli, Balmori Venkat Narsinga Rao from Huzurabad, Srihari Rao from Nirmal, Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur and J Narsinga Rao from Korutla, while Ramya Rao and Rohit Rao have their sights set on the Karimnagar Assembly ticket.

Additionally, Madan Mohan Rao from Yellareddy and Gandra Satyanarayana Rao from Bhupalpally are among the contenders, with another leader from the same community eyeing Sirpur.

With nine of these 11 leaders expected to secure candidature for the upcoming elections, the focus has shifted to Hanumanta Rao’s aspirations. He has been given two tickets, the Malkajgiri ticket for himself and the Medak Assembly ticket for his son.

This brings the total number of likely Velama community candidates from the Congress to 11.

40 tickets to Reddys

Amidst talk of allocation of tickets to the Velama community, questions concerning the representation of BC communities, who constitute approximately 56% of the State’s population, abound.

BC leaders are expressing concern about the number of tickets that will be offered to minority communities.

The community is demanding 34 Assembly tickets for BC leaders.

Senior BC leaders are growing increasingly worried about how the high command will resolve the issue, as it has the potential to go out of hand.

Meanwhile, another debate within the Congress revolves around the allocation of nearly 40 to 45 Assembly tickets to the Reddy community.

Some question whether this allocation is disproportionate relative to the community’s vote share and population in the State.

Kamma leaders are also actively seeking their share of tickets, with figures like Thummala Nageswar Rao from Palair and another leader from Sirpur making their aspirations known.

Kukatpally and Serilingampally are among the constituencies where the Kamma community is vying for tickets.

