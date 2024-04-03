Arrested officers confess in phone-tapping case

HYDERABAD: Probing into the phone-tapping case, the police have reportedly unearthed crucial evidence and extracted information from police officers suspected to be involved in surveilling political leaders and businesspersons.

As per the remand report of the recently arrested officers, both Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna have confessed to their involvement in the alleged illegal operations. During the interrogation, SIB constable Kotta Naresh Goud reportedly admitted to monitoring the distribution of extorted money.

The probe gained momentum after the authorities recovered fragments of destroyed hard disk drives from the Musi river near Nagole. On December 4, 2023, former DSP Praneeth Rao had thrown the hard drives, allegedly containing incriminating evidence, into the river.

Officers further seized a large amount of electronic equipment, including 12 computers, seven CPUs, a laptop and a monitor from the SIB office. Additionally, they recovered partially burnt documents, remnants of destroyed hard drives and CCTV footage log books from the premises.

Additionally, it is also rumoured that retired police officer Venu Gopal was served notices based on the confession mentioned in the remand report of former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao. The retired officer, who previously served as Vanasthalipuram ACP before being promoted and posted in SIB until retirement, is also a key player alongside Praneeth Rao and Radha Kishan Rao. However, the police did not confirm this news.