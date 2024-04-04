After Kadiyam Kavya fiasco, KCR weighs options for Warangal ticket carefully

HYDERABAD : The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing a peculiar problem with regard to selection of the candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.
Much before the election schedule was announced, it appeared that Dr Kadiyam Kavya was a sound choice as the BRS candidate, despite some discontent among the party’s leaders.
BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chaired a detailed review on the candidates before he announced Dr Kadiyam Kavya as the BRS candidate for Warangal. Upset with the party’s decision, sitting MP Pasunoori Dayakar changed his loyalties to the Congress while former MLA Aroori Ramesh dumped the BRS to join the BJP.
However, the BRS supremo went ahead with its plans, and announced her name as hisnominee. But days after the announcement, Dr Kavya sprang a surprise, rejecting not only the ticket, but also parting ways with the BRS to join the Congress, along with her father and senior leader Kadiyam Srihari.
This caught the BRS leadership on the wrong foot and put it in a dilemma regarding the candidate. The party’s search for a suitable candidate continues.
Former SC corporation chairman Errolla Srinivas is keen to contest from Warangal. Recently, he expressed his willingness to contest from Warangal, if the party so decides. Meanwhile, sources in the BRS said that the party is considering Hanamkonda Zilla Parishad chairman Sudheer Kumar and Peddi Swapna, the wife of former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, as its candidate.
Meanwhile, Pulla Sreenu, a government employee, is reportedly trying his best to bag the Warangal ticket from the BRS. Sources said that he is lobbying for the ticket through RS Praveen Kumar, who recently joined the BRS from BSP and was named the party’s Nagarkurnool candidate.
Former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah, who resigned from the BRS after its defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, is reportedly willing to rejoin the party provided he is given the Warangal ticket.
According to sources, Rajaiah has initiated backroom talks with the BRS leadership.
However, after the Dr Kavya shock, KCR is believed to be very carefully weighing all the options before he announces the candidate.
