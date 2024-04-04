After Kadiyam Kavya fiasco, KCR weighs options for Warangal ticket carefully

HYDERABAD : The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing a peculiar problem with regard to selection of the candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.

Much before the election schedule was announced, it appeared that Dr Kadiyam Kavya was a sound choice as the BRS candidate, despite some discontent among the party’s leaders.

BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chaired a detailed review on the candidates before he announced Dr Kadiyam Kavya as the BRS candidate for Warangal. Upset with the party’s decision, sitting MP Pasunoori Dayakar changed his loyalties to the Congress while former MLA Aroori Ramesh dumped the BRS to join the BJP.

However, the BRS supremo went ahead with its plans, and announced her name as hisnominee. But days after the announcement, Dr Kavya sprang a surprise, rejecting not only the ticket, but also parting ways with the BRS to join the Congress, along with her father and senior leader Kadiyam Srihari.