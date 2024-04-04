Agriculture department starts enumerating crop loss in Telangana

HYDERABAD : In light of the prevailing drought-like situations in Telangana, it has been reported that the state government has initiated the process of enumerating crop losses. The government is keen to gather details of crop losses from the ground level, particularly as opposition parties continue to make allegations regularly.
Official sources have indicated that the Agriculture department is actively seeking details of crop loss from district administrations. In some severely affected districts, the enumeration process is progressing swiftly, while in others, it is yet to commence.
Once the details are compiled, the Agriculture department will submit a report to the government regarding the extent of crop loss. It is speculated that the government may decide on crop loss compensation after the conclusion of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Officials said the government is prepared to address the issue of drought. Meanwhile, government sources have revealed that the prediction of a drought-like situation in the summer was made as early as October 2023. The then BRS government foresaw changes in climatic conditions that could lead to such a situation.
In a meeting held by the three-member committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on October 6, 2023, the members discussed that there could be water scarcity in summer due to a shortfall of rains. Just three days after this meeting, on October 9, the KRMB issued a water release order to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the letter, KRMB noted, “Further, the committee observed that as per the forecast available, there may not be sufficient inflows in reservoirs during the balance period of 2023–24.”