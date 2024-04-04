Nalgonda officials take action after report on classes under the sun

NALGONDA : Taking cognisance of the article on a primary school in Nalgonda conducting classes in the open, titled “Students wilt under scorching sun as govt school holds classes under trees”, published in these columns on Wednesday, Nalgonda Collector Dasari Hari Chandana directed Additional Collector (Local Bodies) T Purnachandra and District Educational Officer (DEO) B Bikshapati to visit the government primary school in Bottuguda, inspect the rented building, interact with the students and submit a report on it.

Based on the instructions, the officials also moved the students to the classroom for Class 10 students in the adjacent government high school on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Purnachandra said the teachers were told to conduct classes in the room for the high school until another building is found.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the collector, officials have begun identifying buildings to shift the school. It is proposed that the classes be conducted in the vacant hall in the municipal complex.

The additional collector added that drinking water facilities and toilets would be provided to the students.

“We will prepare this building with all facilities so that classes can begin here from the upcoming academic year,” he said, adding that an inspection report on the primary school will be submitted to the district collector.