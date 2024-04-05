BRS shamelessly tapped phones of judges too: DyCM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Accusing the previous BRS government of tapping the phones of judges, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said the pink party shamelessly misused the communication tools that should be used for the nation’s security for its vested interests.
Addressing a press conference at Tukkuguda after reviewing the arrangements for the ensuing “Jana Jatara” public meeting, Vikramarka said: “They exposed the nation’s security to great risk by indiscriminately tapping phones. They stooped to the level of eavesdropping on the private conversations of individuals with their family members, listening to and recording the phone calls made by businesspersons, bureaucrats and judges, violating all norms and guidelines.”
He said the Congress government would take measures as per the law against those responsible for the damage and trauma, and the looting of various sections of people. “Can BRS leaders who ruled for 10 years not be held responsible for past sins? The state is suffering due to KCR’s mistakes,” the minister said. He said the BRS could not absolve itself of its responsibility for “this heinous crime”.
Vikramarka criticised KCR “for emerging from his slumber of three months and resorting to uttering lies” that there were power cuts in the state. “The previous government used outdated subcritical technology for the Bhadradri thermal power station and set up Yadadri thermal power station 350 km away from coal mines, making coal transport economically unviable and burdensome. Gencos and Discoms collapsed under BRS rule,” he said.
Link between phone-tapping, poaching cases
Probe has shown that former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan had travelled to Kerala and Delhi on a private flight allegedly owned by a BRS leader as part of the probe into the MLAs poaching attempt
Bhatti: Govt didn’t waste time implementing 6Gs
Vikramarka recalled that the six guarantees now being implemented by the Congress government were announced from the same venue as the “Jana Jathara” public meeting before the 2023 Assembly elections by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
Stating that Congress administration did not waste a moment in implementing its six guarantees, Vikramarka said that the state government is also determined to sanction interest-free loans worth `lakh crore to women’s SHGs.
He said that the achievements of the Congress government in the last three months were many, including finalising the plan for rejuvenation of the Musi on the lines of River Thames in London, extension and expansion of Hyderabad Metro rail, providing solutions to Dharani software that left farmers harassed for years with its faulty digitisation of land revenue records.
The deputy chief minister said that the Congress government was dealing with the drug menace with an iron hand and was committed to making Hyderabad a drug-free city.
“No one indulging in drug trade would be spared as the government wants to make the city safe for children and youth of Hyderabad,” he said.