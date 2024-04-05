BRS shamelessly tapped phones of judges too: DyCM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Accusing the previous BRS government of tapping the phones of judges, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said the pink party shamelessly misused the communication tools that should be used for the nation’s security for its vested interests.

Addressing a press conference at Tukkuguda after reviewing the arrangements for the ensuing “Jana Jatara” public meeting, Vikramarka said: “They exposed the nation’s security to great risk by indiscriminately tapping phones. They stooped to the level of eavesdropping on the private conversations of individuals with their family members, listening to and recording the phone calls made by businesspersons, bureaucrats and judges, violating all norms and guidelines.”

He said the Congress government would take measures as per the law against those responsible for the damage and trauma, and the looting of various sections of people. “Can BRS leaders who ruled for 10 years not be held responsible for past sins? The state is suffering due to KCR’s mistakes,” the minister said. He said the BRS could not absolve itself of its responsibility for “this heinous crime”.

Vikramarka criticised KCR “for emerging from his slumber of three months and resorting to uttering lies” that there were power cuts in the state. “The previous government used outdated subcritical technology for the Bhadradri thermal power station and set up Yadadri thermal power station 350 km away from coal mines, making coal transport economically unviable and burdensome. Gencos and Discoms collapsed under BRS rule,” he said.

Link between phone-tapping, poaching cases

Probe has shown that former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan had travelled to Kerala and Delhi on a private flight allegedly owned by a BRS leader as part of the probe into the MLAs poaching attempt