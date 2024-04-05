In talks with Tesla to set up EV plant in Telangana: IT Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: With reports of Tesla sending a team to India to scout for locations for an EV plant in April, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday asserted that the state government has been in discussions with representatives of the global e-automobile and clean energy company to set up its unit in Telangana.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the minister said, “Since December 2023, the Telangana government has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of this focus, we have been studying and tracking Tesla’s planned investment initiatives in India. We have been making all-out efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana for some time.

"The government, with its industry-friendly policies, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world-class infrastructure and hassle-free permissions system to enable best-in-class companies like Tesla to do business in Telangana. Our team is continuing discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts for it to establish its plant in Telangana.”

Earlier, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, urged the state government to take steps to bring Tesla to the state.

The former industries minister took to X citing media reports of Tesla sending a team for the proposed $2 billion to $3 billion electric vehicle plant.

“Request Telangana government to go all out and do your best to bring them to our state. Make sure the Tesla team visits Hyderabad and understands the progressive industrial policies of the Telangana government,” he said.