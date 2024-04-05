Telangana monkey deaths: No health impact reported

NALGONDA: A report submitted by the nalgonda district additional collector on Thursday says that only nine houses, in which 49 people live, in Nagarjunasagar of Hills Colony were supplied water from the tank in which a troop of monkeys had fallen in and died.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) T Purnachander was directed by district collector Dasari Harichandana to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a report.

Earlier in the day, show cause notices were issued to the nandikonda municipal commissioner and executive engineer of Irrigation department on the matter.

As per the report submitted by the additional collector, only nine houses were being supplied with drinking water from the tank. The report says that there are three big tanks in the colony of which two are used to supply drinking water to Hills Colony and the other to the pylon area.

The report said that immediately after the incident, the engineering officials noticed the choked pipeline at 2 pm on April 3 and discovered the bodies of the monkeys. They stopped water supply immediately and the bodies of the monkeys were removed from the tank.

The report says that so far, no health concerns were noticed among the people living in the houses to which the water was supplied. The district medical and health officer visited the colony and ensured that necessary medicines were kept in stock in case any need arises.