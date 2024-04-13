Congress likely to announce final list of candidates for Telangana LS seats after CEC meeting

HYDERABAD: After a series of meetings, the Central Elections Committee of the Congress is expected to announce the candidates for the remaining three Lok Sabha seats in Telangana — Hyderabad, Khammam and Karimnagar — on Saturday ahead of the election notification next week.
According to party insiders, the front-runners for the tickets include Aligireddy Praveen Reddy for Karimnagar, Mandava Venkateswara Rao for Khammam and Sameer Waliullah for Hyderabad.
Velichala Jagapati Rao had been expecting the Karimnagar Lok Sabha ticket but Praveen Reddy, who had sacrificed his Assembly ticket for Ponnam Prabhakar, is expected to get the ticket.
Sources said that given Praveen Reddy’s prior commitment and support from state leadership, his chances seem promising.
The party had considered a number of options for the Hyderabad seat, including former tennis player Sania Mirza. However, Sania Mirza reportedly declined the offer to contest. After thorough assessment, the party appears to have decided to field Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah.
Meanwhile, three ministers have been trying to get the Khammam ticket for their relatives.
This includes Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lobbying on behalf of his wife Mallu Nandini, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his brother Prasad Reddy and Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao for his son Yugandhar.
The party, however, is believed to have decided to field a new face, particularly from the Kamma community, with former minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao and Khammam businessman VVC Rajendra Prasad emerging as front-runners. The high command is expected to favour Venkateswara Rao, given his community support and political stature.
Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Vikramarka and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who are members of the Congress Election Committee, are expected to attend the meeting in Delhi, although official confirmation is pending.
