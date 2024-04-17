AICC’s intense focus on Telangana affairs sparks discussions

HYDERABAD : The unwavering focus of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on the state unit of the Congress — spending time away from his own constituency of Alappuzha in Kerala — has sparked discussions in political circles.

Venugopal’s series of meetings with state Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers, and candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has sparked speculation about the motives behind this concentrated effort.

During the closed-door discussions, Venugopal stressed the importance of unity among ministers, in-charges, and candidates to secure victory in 15 Lok Sabha seats. However, behind the scenes, concerns have emerged regarding the party’s internal dynamics. Reports suggest that the Congress has not fully mobilised its resources for the coming elections, to the extent that the high command has started getting concerned.

In this background, the BJP and the BRS have been trying their best to capitalise on any weaknesses — perceived or real — within the Congress government after Assembly polls.

This pressure has prompted the Congress high command to intensify its focus on Telangana.

AICC sources say that third-party information has raised alarms about the BJP’s concerted efforts to secure a majority of the Lok Sabha seats in the state by exploiting vulnerabilities in the Congress camp. Consequently, the high command is considering a more direct involvement in the state affairs, bypassing traditional channels of communication.