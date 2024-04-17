TNIE impact: Principal of Bhuvanagiri Welfare School suspended

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary has issued an order suspending principal S Srinivas of Social Welfare Residential School in Bhuvanagiri.

It may be recalled that TNIE published an article titled “Food poisoning in Bhuvanagiri school: No trust in inquiry panel”on April 16.

This follows an incident resulting in several students falling ill due to suspected food and water issues.

TSWREIS officials said that measures have been implemented to address the issues concerning healthcare, food, water and cleanliness. Experienced officers, along with District Collector and the other district administration and DM & HO, Bhuvanagiri have been sent to monitor the measures.

Further ensuring the well-being of the students, Umamaheshwari, OSD for mental well-being at TSWREIS has been directed to stay in the institution for 10 days to supervise the effective implementation of remedial measures.

Additionally, an inquiry committee led by Anantha Lakshmi, Joint Secretary (Acad-I) of TSWREIS, has been established. This committee, including the Chief Vigilance Officer and the OSD, Panacea, will investigate the incident and report their findings. Further action will be taken against the responsible ones.

Pressure on secretary to cancel suspension

The suspension has sparked a debate among principals of other Social Welfare Residential Schools/Colleges across the state. Many are urging the TSWREIS secretary to reconsider the decision, stating that suspensions should not occur without a comprehensive inquiry by a high-ranking officer. A group of principals expressed their concern by directly texting the Secretary via WhatsApp, emphasising the need for accountability.