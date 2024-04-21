Another BRS MLA likely to join Congress

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress is learnt to have persuaded another BRS MLA to join its fold as part of its goal to achieve ‘Mission 15’. Sources in the Congress indicated that the defection of the BRS MLA from erstwhile Rangareddy district would materialise next week.

Out of the seven Assembly segments under Chevella Lok Sabha, the Congress won just three while its rival BRS bagged four seats in the recent Assembly elections. To bolster its prospects in Chevella, the Congress got in touch with BRS Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud. While the discussions with Prakash Goud are still on, the ruling party contacted another BRS MLA.

It is learnt that the Congress wants to send a strong message to those who are threatening to topple the government by encouraging BRS MLAs to join their fold.