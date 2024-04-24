BRS chief’s bus yatra starts today

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on his bus yatra on Wednesday as part of Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The former chief minister will depart from Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, in the afternoon and reach Miryalaguda by the evening. On the first day of his bus yatra, KCR’s bus is scheduled to traverse through Vemulapally, Tipparthi, Narketpally bypass road and Ketepally (145 km) to halt at Suryapet.

The BRS chief will address a public meeting at Suryapet that will follow a roadshow.