'I had nothing to do with phone-tapping,' says KCR

HYDERABAD: Stating that politicising phone-tapping was “silly”, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the chief minister has nothing to do with it as snooping was an integral part of intelligence gathering.

“Intelligence officials gather information through various sources, including interception of phones. The home secretary accords permission. Later, they provide the information to the government without disclosing how they gathered it. Politicising phone-tapping is silly,” KCR said in an interview with a vernacular TV news channel.

He said that an intelligence network existed to gather information, which was a natural system in any government. “It (information gathering) is a secret that officials don’t reveal to anyone. It is an internal matter of the police. We (the Cabinet) have got nothing to do with it,” the former CM said.

Asked whether the present government was tapping his phones, KCR said that he would not make ‘cheap’ allegations like Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.