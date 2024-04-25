INTERVIEW | Fear factor is open secret of Owaisi’s success: Madhavi

Though new to politics, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha is hopeful of securing the Hyderabad seat because she believes that she has the vision to develop the constituency, which according to her, suffered due to the indifferent attitude of AIMIM leaders. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Ajay Tomar, she credits Asaduddin Owaisi’s victories in the past elections to fear factor.

Excerpts:

You are making your political debut and straightaway entering the electoral fray.

It’s definitely my debut when it comes to politics. But the fact is I have been working as a social worker. I have been a dynamic leader from my childhood and student days. Politics has now provided me the opportunity to be known across the country. I am looking at it (elections) as a great opportunity to transform the Hyderabad segment, which is backward even after 75 years of Independence.

What are the issues you want to highlight, which you believe four-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi wasn’t able to solve?

Every constituency witnesses development over a period of time. If they are underdeveloped, either it has to be a tribal or a remote area/village. Have you ever heard of a segment that is in the heart of a capital city that is known for IT sector, history, heritage, pharmaceutical and biotech hub but in such bad shape? This segment is so backward that the cost of land here is eight times lower than in other segments not far from here.