Telanagana: Harish Rao vows to quit and not contest in bypolls if Congress implements 6Gs

HYDERABAD : BRS MLA and former finance minister T Harish Rao handed over his resignation letter to journalists near Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park on Friday and vowed not to contest in the ensuing bypoll if the Congress government implements the six guarantees, including crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, by August 15. Harish also announced that he was ready to give his resignation letter in the Speaker’s format. He then dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to send his resignation letter through his staff to Gun Park.

Earlier this week, the BRS MLA had asked the chief minister to come there and proposed that both of them should submit ‘conditional’ resignation letters. If the government implemented its guarantees, Harish said he would resign as an MLA. However, if the government failed to implement the guarantees by August 15, then he wanted Revanth to step down as chief minister.

Harish, who was accompanied by scores of party leaders, said: “If the Congress implemented its six guarantees, then I will resign as an MLA and not contest in the bypoll. The interests of poor people are more important to me than politics.”

Sonia took responsibility of 6Gs: Harish

He demanded that the Congress government implement its promises of Rs 4,000 pension to senior citizens, Rs 500 bonus for paddy and maize, Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa to farmers and Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver. “All these assurances were made by Congress leaders and they even gave bond papers for the same,” Harish said. He recalled that AICC leader Sonia Gandhi too wrote an open letter to the people before the Assembly elections that she would take the responsibility of ensuring the six guarantees are implemented.