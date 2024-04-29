Mercury levels to soar above 45°Celsius, heatwaves likely in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The IMD said that the state is likely to experience heatwaves as temperatures are expected to soar above 45°Celsius in the next three days.

As per an IMD report, a cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and south Chhattisgarh has become less marked and the state will experience light to moderate rains at isolated places for next two days, after which dry weather will prevail.

The IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in 21 districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubababad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts for next three days till May 1 and a partial yellow and orange alert has been issued for possible severe and extreme heatwave conditions.

Hyderabad is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures of 40.9°Celsius and 28.7°Celsius respectively, for the next 48 hours.

As of Sunday, Nalgonda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.4°Celsius, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem nad Mulugu at 45.3°Celsius and Jayashankar Bhupalpally at 45.2°Celsius, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS). The maximum temperatures statewide remained above 42°Celsius in all the 33 districts and Hyderabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.1°Celsius in Charminar.