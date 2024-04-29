Telangana: Reservations become main weapon for political parties to target rivals

HYDERABAD: As the Lok Sabha elections draw close, the three main political parties in Telangana are raising the pitch with allegations and counter allegations. Reservations for SCs, STs and BCs have taken centre stage with the Congress alleging that the BJP, if voted to power, would scrap them.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is leading the attack on the BJP on the reservation front. The saffron party leaders, including state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and others, have launched a counter-attack on Revanth for carrying out ‘false propaganda’. Joining issue with the BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of giving Muslims a share in reservations of BC communities in Karnataka.

Revanth’s allegation has kicked up such a row that RSS chief Mohan Bhagawath took the first opportunity at an event in Hyderabad on Sunday to dismiss it as a canard. He asserted that reservations should continue as long as inequalities exist in Indian society. The genesis of the controversy rose from a video that went viral on social media showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah purportedly claiming that reservations would be scrapped if the BJP comes to power for third time at the Centre. The BJP said that the video was edited to show the party in poor light.

Farmers issues

On the other hand, keeping up heat on the Congress and Revanth, BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, during his election campaign, focused on the farmers’ issues, including irrigation water, power, and paddy procurement in the state, alleging that the ruling party failed to address them. Former minister